DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys Shares of 2,148 F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,148 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 2.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 6.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 991 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in F5 Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,337 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in F5 Networks by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FFIV. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $191.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.10 target price (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.11.

Shares of FFIV opened at $206.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.79 and a 12-month high of $216.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $45,903.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,535.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total transaction of $99,252.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,996.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,855 shares of company stock worth $3,212,624 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

