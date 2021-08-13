DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $507,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,508,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL opened at $80.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.45. The company has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $99.24.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will post -13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $485,729.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

