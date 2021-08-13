DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires New Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $47,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $29,115,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE opened at $95.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.83.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.