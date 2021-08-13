DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires New Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,288,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,759,000 after purchasing an additional 228,438 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,813,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,540,000 after buying an additional 83,912 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,883,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,263,000 after buying an additional 139,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,581,000 after acquiring an additional 77,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

VRSK opened at $190.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $210.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.33.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total value of $1,069,499.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,040,800.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,981 shares of company stock worth $5,320,397 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

