Datto (NYSE:MSP) PT Raised to $33.00

Datto (NYSE:MSP) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Datto in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datto has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.64.

Shares of MSP stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.25. The stock had a trading volume of 359 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,713. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.84. Datto has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $33.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.03.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Datto will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 151,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,096,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 14,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $387,058.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,559.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 383,363 shares of company stock worth $10,366,370.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSP. Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Datto in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,480,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Datto during the first quarter worth $32,867,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Datto during the first quarter worth $14,997,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Datto by 43.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,635,000 after purchasing an additional 590,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Datto during the fourth quarter worth $4,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

