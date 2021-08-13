Dash (DASH) Trading 11.2% Higher Over Last Week

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Dash coin can now be purchased for about $186.03 or 0.00400508 BTC on popular exchanges. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.91 billion and $291.68 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dash has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003464 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00011786 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 35.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003214 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $437.24 or 0.00941346 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,278,859 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

