Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:DARE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.67. 45,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,972,059. Daré Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.94 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The company has a market cap of $82.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.54.

Get Daré Bioscience alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DARE. Roth Capital raised their price target on Daré Bioscience from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Daré Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daré Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.