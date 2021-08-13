Daniel Leib Sells 31,822 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) CEO Daniel Leib sold 31,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,076,538.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,129,839.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE DFIN opened at $32.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.15. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $10.37 and a one year high of $35.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.46. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 5.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,088.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

