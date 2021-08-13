Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Barclays

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €110.00 ($129.41) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DAI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Daimler in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Daimler in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Daimler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €90.93 ($106.97).

Shares of DAI stock opened at €75.61 ($88.95) on Wednesday. Daimler has a 12-month low of €39.83 ($46.85) and a 12-month high of €80.41 ($94.60). The company has a market cap of $80.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €75.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

