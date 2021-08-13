DA Davidson Comments on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IEA)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:IEA opened at $13.37 on Friday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $24.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.26 million, a PE ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.62.

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, Director Ares Management Corp acquired 3,185,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $35,035,429.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 1st quarter valued at $29,830,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the first quarter worth $25,689,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 414.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,379,000 after acquiring an additional 963,607 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 25.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 933,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,211,000 after acquiring an additional 192,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the first quarter worth $8,203,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

