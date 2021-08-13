D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) and Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Critical Survey

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Overstock.com and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Overstock.com 12.61% 33.28% 16.92% D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Overstock.com and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Overstock.com 0 0 5 0 3.00 D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi 0 1 3 0 2.75

Overstock.com currently has a consensus target price of $114.67, suggesting a potential upside of 56.80%. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a consensus target price of $19.08, suggesting a potential upside of 45.28%. Given Overstock.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Overstock.com is more favorable than D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.5% of Overstock.com shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Overstock.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Overstock.com and D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Overstock.com $2.55 billion 1.23 $56.00 million $1.24 58.98 D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi $915.55 million 4.10 -$68.14 million N/A N/A

Overstock.com has higher revenue and earnings than D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi.

Summary

Overstock.com beats D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc. operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers. The MVI segment consists of the Medici business. The company was founded by Patrick Michael Byrne on May 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

