D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,572 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 43,569 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $5,536,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,914 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 109,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,430,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,243,000 after buying an additional 12,553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRO opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.21. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $18.41.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 7.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.91%.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks; plastics; paper and paper laminates; man-made fibers; health, food, and beauty; and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

