D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enstar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Enstar Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Enstar Group by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Enstar Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Enstar Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group stock opened at $258.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Enstar Group Limited has a one year low of $148.56 and a one year high of $269.12.

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

