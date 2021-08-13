CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CTMX. Barclays cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CytomX Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

CTMX opened at $4.95 on Wednesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The company has a market capitalization of $322.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.15.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.98% and a negative net margin of 96.67%. Analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 5,685.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 80,052 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 24.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $609,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 52.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 137,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 47,290 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

