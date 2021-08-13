CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. CyberArk Software updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.010-$0.260 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.020 EPS.

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $11.17 on Friday, hitting $157.48. 57,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,241. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.87. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $95.12 and a 52 week high of $169.70.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CYBR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.15.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

