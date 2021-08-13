CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) Issues Earnings Results

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CV Sciences had a negative return on equity of 125.42% and a negative net margin of 96.46%.

Shares of OTCMKTS CVSI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,971. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36. CV Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.29.

Get CV Sciences alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CV Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets plant-based dietary supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the PlusCBD name in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for CV Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.