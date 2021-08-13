Curve DAO Token Market Capitalization Reaches $791.62 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CURRENCY:CRV) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for approximately $2.05 or 0.00004602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Curve DAO Token has traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar. Curve DAO Token has a total market cap of $791.62 million and approximately $193.48 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Curve DAO Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00056223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015193 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.17 or 0.00880952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.35 or 0.00110855 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002001 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,568,658,441 coins and its circulating supply is 386,425,531 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curve DAO Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curve DAO Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curve DAO Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Curve DAO Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curve DAO Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.