Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 10,000 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $175,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

On Monday, August 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 15,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $269,850.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $167,400.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $157,100.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,282 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $253,505.50.

On Monday, June 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 1,358 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $23,004.52.

On Monday, June 14th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 9,040 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $170,404.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,558 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $49,574.04.

On Monday, June 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $387,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 61,326 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.54.

On Saturday, May 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,495 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $47,280.25.

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $18.70 on Friday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $48.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 45.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 604,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after buying an additional 189,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 417,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after buying an additional 12,931 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 353,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 120.4% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 182,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 99,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 179,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

LEGH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.