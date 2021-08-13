Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target Cut to $264.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $271.00 to $264.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen raised Cummins from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America raised Cummins from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $251.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $281.39.

Get Cummins alerts:

NYSE CMI opened at $239.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.11. Cummins has a 52-week low of $199.70 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Cummins by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.