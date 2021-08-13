Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 76.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,647 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Visteon by 3,338.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Visteon during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 2,962.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VC stock opened at $114.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 112.63 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Visteon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.22 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.24.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.38 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 14.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visteon Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total transaction of $1,017,200.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares in the company, valued at $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $647,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,732 shares of company stock worth $2,312,529 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

