Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) by 973.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,834 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Aqua Metals were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aqua Metals during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Aqua Metals during the first quarter worth about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Aqua Metals during the first quarter worth about $61,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Aqua Metals by 34.5% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

AQMS stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.75. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $8.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

