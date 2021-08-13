Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 15,392 Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 20.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 34.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIL. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.06.

GIL stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

