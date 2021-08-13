Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $497,000 Stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 49.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,272 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $499,000. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.2% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 166,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 53.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 15,944 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $597,000.

Shares of TVTX opened at $15.12 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $33.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.67. The company has a market cap of $918.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.67.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 78.52% and a negative net margin of 116.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travere Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

