Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $495,000 Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 20.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $34,755,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,530,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,972,000 after buying an additional 397,786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,214,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 36,890.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 189,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 188,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,295,000 after buying an additional 138,555 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCUS. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $27.78 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.02. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $31,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $26,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

