Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 11,141 LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter worth $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter worth $45,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.37. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 37.80%. Equities analysts expect that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.61%.

LTC Properties Profile

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.

