CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at National Bank Financial

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial to C$19.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.01 price objective on CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$17.50 price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$17.48. 26,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,981. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.99, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.09. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$13.45 and a 52 week high of C$17.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.06 billion and a PE ratio of 26.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a boost from CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 122.69%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

