CryptEx (CRX) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7,109.00

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. CryptEx has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $7,109.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptEx coin can currently be purchased for $14.29 or 0.00032105 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptEx has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,482.12 or 0.99922379 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00031559 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006669 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00070305 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001013 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00014777 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 67.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000242 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000519 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

