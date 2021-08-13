Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Given New C$19.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CROMF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.75 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $14.56 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Desjardins cut shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.57.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$14.56 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $14.56.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

