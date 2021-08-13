Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Critical Elements Lithium stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.19. 131,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,771. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10. Critical Elements Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.52.
Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile
