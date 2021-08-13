Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Critical Elements Lithium (OTCMKTS:CRECF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Critical Elements Lithium stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.19. 131,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,771. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10. Critical Elements Lithium has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.52.

Critical Elements Lithium Company Profile

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

