Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CRCT has been the subject of several other research reports. began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.

Get Cricut alerts:

NASDAQ CRCT opened at $34.51 on Friday. Cricut has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Cricut will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 237,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $6,654,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,687,772 shares of company stock valued at $55,131,574.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth $24,868,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth $47,612,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth $45,576,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth $16,822,000. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth $15,645,000. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.