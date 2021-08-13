Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
CRCT has been the subject of several other research reports. began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cricut in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cricut from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.43.
NASDAQ CRCT opened at $34.51 on Friday. Cricut has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.44.
In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 237,000 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $6,654,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,687,772 shares of company stock valued at $55,131,574.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth $24,868,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth $47,612,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Cricut during the 2nd quarter worth $45,576,000. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth $16,822,000. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth $15,645,000. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
See Also: Growth and Income Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.