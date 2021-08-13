Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crexendo, Inc., formerly known as Imergent, Inc., operates as an eCommerce application service provider enabling companies to extend their business to eCommerce. It involves in the sale of StoresOnline software licenses; and provision of search engine optimization, search engine management, conversion rate optimization, Website design and development, and Web hosting services. The company sells and markets its products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Crexendo, Inc. is based in Tempe, Arizona. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Crexendo from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of CXDO stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. Crexendo has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Crexendo had a return on equity of 42.41% and a net margin of 41.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crexendo will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXDO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Crexendo by 83.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Crexendo by 112.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Crexendo during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crexendo by 33.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Crexendo during the first quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

