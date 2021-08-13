Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) to Issue $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of CCAP stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.99. The company had a trading volume of 93,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,798. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.82. Crescent Capital BDC has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 191.18% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

