Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.02.

CS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.89 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 price target on Credit Suisse Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,923,000 after acquiring an additional 687,344 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 150,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 67,072 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 29,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

