Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Price Target Increased to €16.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €15.00 ($17.65) to €16.00 ($18.82) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CRARY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Crédit Agricole from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($18.82) to €17.00 ($20.00) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.77.

OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $7.14 on Monday. Crédit Agricole has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $8.16. The stock has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04.

Credit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: French Retail Banking – Regional Banks, French Retail Banking – LCL, International Retail Banking, Savings Management & Insurance, Specialized Financial Services, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Corporate Centre.

