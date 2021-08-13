Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $119.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAP. downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $103.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Credicorp has a 1-year low of $99.42 and a 1-year high of $169.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.10). Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credicorp will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 294.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

