Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $119.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.98% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAP. downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.25.
Shares of Credicorp stock opened at $103.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Credicorp has a 1-year low of $99.42 and a 1-year high of $169.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 0.90.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Credicorp by 294.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.13% of the company’s stock.
Credicorp Company Profile
Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.
