Cowen Cuts Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $335.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $360.00 to $335.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on APD. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $310.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Air Products and Chemicals to a positive rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $313.24.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $277.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $245.75 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.57.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

