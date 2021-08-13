Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Coupang stock opened at $34.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Coupang has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $69.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.28.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CPNG shares. CLSA started coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. dropped their price target on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

