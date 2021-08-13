Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coupang from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. CLSA started coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. reduced their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.88.

CPNG stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.41. The stock had a trading volume of 302,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,980. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.57. Coupang has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coupang will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,607,000. Charles Lim Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,683,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Coupang by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,388,000 after buying an additional 439,855 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Coupang by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 499,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,874,000 after buying an additional 276,490 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

