Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Up to $31.30

Shares of Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $31.30, but opened at $32.26. Couchbase shares last traded at $32.27, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

