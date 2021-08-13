COTI (COTI) Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. One COTI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000433 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, COTI has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. COTI has a market cap of $130.47 million and approximately $10.70 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00047048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00140257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.13 or 0.00153501 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003305 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,871.12 or 0.99630938 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.63 or 0.00874005 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About COTI

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . COTI’s official website is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

Buying and Selling COTI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

