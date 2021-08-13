Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corteva, Inc. provides agriculture products. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry which protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases as well as to enhance crop health. Corteva, Inc. is based in Wilmington, Delaware. “

CTVA has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $46.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 34.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 803.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

