Corteva, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Corteva in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corteva’s FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Argus raised their price target on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

CTVA opened at $46.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Corteva has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $49.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 803.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

