Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corsair Gaming, Inc. designs, markets and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems principally in the United States and internationally. Corsair Gaming, Inc. is based in Fremont, California. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CRSR. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Corsair Gaming from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Corsair Gaming from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corsair Gaming presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSR opened at $27.64 on Monday. Corsair Gaming has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $51.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.49.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 63,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,223,655.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,994,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,799,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $159,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,540,911 shares of company stock worth $290,194,415 over the last quarter. Insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,698,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,822,000 after buying an additional 241,086 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,789,000 after buying an additional 121,852 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 250,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 63,295 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 166,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 62,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 20,200.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 163,627 shares in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

