Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) EVP Sells $306,628.62 in Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 7,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $306,628.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,466 shares in the company, valued at $306,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

GLW opened at $40.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.99. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.06%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 6,540.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth $31,000. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

