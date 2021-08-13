Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Lowered to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $57.50 price target on the software maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $61.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CSOD. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.75.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $56.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.90, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 67.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $521,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark Goldin sold 22,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $1,274,930.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,132 shares of company stock valued at $3,743,678. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 180.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

