Cormark Weighs in on Parkland Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Parkland in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. Cormark also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on PKI. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.40.

Parkland stock opened at C$38.10 on Wednesday. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$32.18 and a 12-month high of C$45.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.78 billion and a PE ratio of 30.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

