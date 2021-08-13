Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $10,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

CLB stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.85.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

