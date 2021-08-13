Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.54.

CPPMF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Copper Mountain Mining in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Copper Mountain Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Copper Mountain Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS:CPPMF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.79. 73,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,325. The company has a market cap of $585.55 million and a PE ratio of 6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Copper Mountain Mining has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $4.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.95.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Mountain Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Mountain Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.