Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,857 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.07% of Copart worth $20,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Copart by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 74,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Copart by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Copart by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Copart by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT opened at $141.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.63. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $149.07.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Securities upped their price target on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

In other news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $11,156,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

