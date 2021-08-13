Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.33.

Separately, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total transaction of $11,156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,293 shares of company stock valued at $77,786,349 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Copart by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Copart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 18,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Copart by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Copart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

CPRT opened at $141.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16 and a beta of 1.04. Copart has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $149.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Copart will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

